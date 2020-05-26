Tue: TASE slips despite Teva gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,449.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.45%, to 1,423.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18%, to 438.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.32%, to 360.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 4.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.397% from last Friday at NIS 3.515/$ and the shekel-euro rate up 0.101% at NIS 3.850/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.05% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.14%. Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 4.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 3.23%, and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.65%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 7.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 4.47%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.95% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 3.84%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.43%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.43% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020