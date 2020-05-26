search
Tue: TASE slips despite Teva gains

26 May, 2020 18:28
Oil Refineries and Electra led the TASE ower today but Teva and Fattal bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,449.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.45%, to 1,423.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18%, to 438.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.32%, to 360.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 4.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.397% from last Friday at NIS 3.515/$ and the shekel-euro rate up 0.101% at NIS 3.850/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.05% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.14%. Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 4.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 3.23%, and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.65%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 7.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 4.47%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.95% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 3.84%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.43%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.43% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.39%.

