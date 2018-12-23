TASE slumps at opening

After a delayed start to trading following the steep falls on US markets on Friday, and wide arbitrage gaps in the prices of dual-listed stocks, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange are sharply down this morning.

<p>The Tel Aviv 35 Index is down 4.80%, at 1,453.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index is down 4.50%, at 1,317.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index is down 4.74%, at 320.41 points.

<p>Bank Leumi, the only leading stock in Tel Aviv to rise on Friday, is down 2.69%. Bank Hapoalim is down 3.52%. Teva, which opened on a negative arbitrage gap of 7.7%, is down 7.35%.

<p>Perrigo is continuing last week's trend, and is down nearly 30%. This follows a similar slide in New York on Friday following a demand by the tax authorities in Ireland for a €1.6 billion additional tax payment on a deal from five years ago, which Irish Revenue claims should have been taxed at a higher rate than it was.

<p>Other steep declines are in Camtex, down 11.22%, Biotime, down 9.84%, and Malam Team, down 7.84%.

<p>None of the stocks on the Tel Aviv 125 Index list has risen this morning.

<p>Wall Street ended its worst week for ten years on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.8% on Friday, making it a decline of nearly 7% for the week. The S&P 500 fell 2% and the Nasdaq 3%. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.07% on Friday, making it a 4.4% decline for the week.

