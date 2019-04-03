TASE to hold IPO in next few months

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is to hold its IPO in the next few months. TASE CEO Ittai Ben Zeev said yesterday following publication of TASE's 2018 results. He said, "We will embark on an IPO in the next few months following release of the Q1 2019 financial results. TASE is the most appropriate platform for sharing Israel’s economic success with the public and we are confident that the general public will take a significant holding in TASE.”

TASE plans to issue roughly 30% of its shares in an offer for sale (OFS), as part of its commitment to involve the general public in Israel’s economic success. TASE has also published, for the first time, its dividend policy. Following the IPO and starting in 2020, TASE says it is expected to distribute dividends of 30%-50% of its profit to shareholders.

TASE said that its 2018 revenue amounted to NIS 256 million, up 5% from NIS 242 million in 2017. 2018 net profit was NIS 86 million. Adjusting for the NIS 65.5 million reversal of the impairment allowance of the TASE building, net of taxes, net profit came to NIS 21 in 2018, up 59% from NIS 13 million in 2017.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2019

