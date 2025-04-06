TASE tumbles in Wall Street's wake

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock exchange feel sharply at the opening of trading this morning, following the steep falls in New York on Friday as US investors assess the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs policy. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently down 3.57%, and the BlueTech Global Index is down 4.19%.

The big two banks, Leumi and Hapoalim, are leading trading, and are down 4.69% and 4.59% respectively. The Tel Aviv Insurance and Financial Services Index is down by 4.67%.

Dual-listed semiconductor-related stocks traded in both Tel Aviv and New York are the outstanding decliners. Nova is down 6.54%, Camtek is down 6.24%, and Tower Semiconductor is down by nearly 12%.

Delta Galil has corrected upwards slightly, after falling 9.37% on Thursday.

Falling oil prices have hit oil exploration partnership Navitas, which is down 8% today after falling 5.78% on Thursday. Delek Group is down 6.33%

Teva has also been hit, and is currently down 6.59%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 6, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.