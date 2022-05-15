search
Front > News

TASE up strongly at opening; Shufersal jumps

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Credit: Shutterstock
15 May, 2022 11:11
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The rises in Tel Aviv follow strong rises on US markets on Friday.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange are up substantially in early trading today, after a delayed opening because of volatility in the pre-opening phase. US markets rose strongly on Friday, with the S&P 500 Index closing 2.39% higher, and significant arbitrage gaps opened up in dual-listed Israeli stocks. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently up 1.80%, at 1,907.9 points, and the BlueTech Global Index is up 2.56%, at 416.73 points. Last week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.2%.

The most notable advancer is Shufersal, up 7.96% at this stage. There are also substantial rises in Nofar, up 6.27%; Opko Health, up 6.03%; Delta Galil, up 5.84%; and Nova Measuring Instruments, up 5.38%.

As for the leading stocks at this stage, Delek Group is up 4.19%, Bank Leumi is up 0.94%, Bank Hapoalim is up 0.82%, Shufersal, as mentioned, is up 7.96%, and ICL is up 2.74%.

The shekel strengthened against the dollar and the euro in Friday. The representative shekel-dollar rate fell 1.56%, to NIS 3.412/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate fell 1.87%, to NIS 3.5514/€.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 15, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Credit: Shutterstock
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Credit: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018