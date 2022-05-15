TASE up strongly at opening; Shufersal jumps

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange are up substantially in early trading today, after a delayed opening because of volatility in the pre-opening phase. US markets rose strongly on Friday, with the S&P 500 Index closing 2.39% higher, and significant arbitrage gaps opened up in dual-listed Israeli stocks. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently up 1.80%, at 1,907.9 points, and the BlueTech Global Index is up 2.56%, at 416.73 points. Last week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.2%.

The most notable advancer is Shufersal, up 7.96% at this stage. There are also substantial rises in Nofar, up 6.27%; Opko Health, up 6.03%; Delta Galil, up 5.84%; and Nova Measuring Instruments, up 5.38%.

As for the leading stocks at this stage, Delek Group is up 4.19%, Bank Leumi is up 0.94%, Bank Hapoalim is up 0.82%, Shufersal, as mentioned, is up 7.96%, and ICL is up 2.74%.

The shekel strengthened against the dollar and the euro in Friday. The representative shekel-dollar rate fell 1.56%, to NIS 3.412/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate fell 1.87%, to NIS 3.5514/€.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 15, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.