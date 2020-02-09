TLV Partners closes $210m in new VC funds

TLV Partners has announced the closing of its $150 million third venture capital fund as well as a $60 million opportunity fund. TLV Partners said its third fund will invest in early stage see and Series A investment rounds, while the opportunity fund will be a growth fund and only invest in portfolio companies, "This will enable us to support our founders deeper into their journey thus cementing us as long-term partners from the outset."

TLV Partners was founded four and a half years ago by former Pitango partners Rona Segev and Eitan Bek. The venture capital firm raised $60 million in its first fund and $150 million in its second fund. TLV Partners says it has $490 million under management in all its funds.

IVC-APM ranked TLV Partners alongside Vertex as Israel's most active investment fund in 2018 with 11 investments.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020