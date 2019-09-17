TV exit polls see Netanyahu bloc failing to win majority

The exit polls of all three of Israel's TV stations project a result in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be unable to form a coalition with both the religious parties and Avigdor Liberman's secular Yisrael Beitenu party. Channel 12 and 13 give Benny Gantz's Blue & White a slight lead over Netanyahu's Likud, while Channel 11 sees the two main parties tied.

According to the sample exit poll conducted by Israel's Channel 12, Benny Gantz's Blue & White party is projected to win 34 seats, slightly ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud with 33. The Joint Arab List takes 11 seats, Yemina 8, Yisrael Beitenu 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Shas 8, The Democratic Camp (Meretz) 5, Labor-Gesher 5 and Otzma Yehudit did not pass the threshold to enter the Knesset.

According to the sample exit poll conducted by Israel's Channel 13, Benny Gantz's Blue & White party is projected to win 33 seats, the Likud 31. The Joint Arab List takes 13 seats, Shas 9, Yisrael Beitenu 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Yemina 6, The Democratic Camp (Meretz) 6, Labor-Gesher 6 and Otzma Yehudit did not pass the threshold to enter the Knesset.

According to the sample exit poll conducted by Israel's Channel 11, Benny Gantz's Blue & White and the Likud will each win 32 seats. The Joint Arab List takes 12 seats, Yisrael Beitenu 10, Shas 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Yemina 7, The Democratic Camp (Meretz) 5, Labor-Gesher 5 and Otzma Yehudit did not pass the threshold to enter the Knesset.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019