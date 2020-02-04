Tadiran launches WATEC energy-saving water heater

After establishing its position as a leading air conditioner company in Israel, Tadiran is entering the water heating market and launching WATEC - the next generation of water heater boilers. WATEC is an advanced home boiler for heating water in sanitary conditions using a heat pump, and environmentally friendly technology, which the company says results in savings of up to 70% in electricity expenditure compared with a regular electric boiler or gas.

WATEC users can control the system using a smartphone, to turn the boiler on and off and even to set the temperature of the water at home. The new system complies with the planning and building regulations that will come into effect next month and will apply to new residential buildings. The regulations prohibit the installation of electric and gas boilers that consumer wasteful amounts of electricity and requires contractors to install energy saving systems for heating water in all apartments.

The WATEC system includes a 150 liter boiler and smart command and control system which can be simply and quickly installed on service balconies or laundry rooms. Control of the system is carried out by a simple control board connected to the shower or through a special smartphone app. An efficient heat pump is installed in the system functioning on the same principle as an air conditioner for heating: the pump sucks in heat from outside and with this it heats up the water three times more efficiently than an electric boiler. Consequently, it even saves about 70% of electricity consumption compared with old and wasteful water heating systems based on electricity and gas in apartment buildings.

The system also allows the user to set the temperature of the water within a range of 35-60 degrees and mechanisms are also installed to protect against excessive temperatures and pressure. The system was developed in order to comply with new planning and building regulations which award points for green building. In a development that is expected to put Tadiran in competition 'head to head' with the veteran companies in the field -Tadiran will set up its entire distribution, installation and service network in order to support the product and its customers.

Tadiran VP R&D Ori Adar said, "WATEC's unique technology was developed by an R&D team at Tadiran over a three years. Putting it simply, we can say that they have put an air conditioner into an electric boiler in order to take the water heating market ten steps forward. One of the challenges was to keep the price level reasonable with an optimal return on the investment."

Tadiran controlling shareholder and CEO Moshe Mamrud: "We marked out 2020 as the year in which we would move from only developing and manufacturing air conditioners on to additional products, while striving to find the highest quality solutions and protect the environment. This time, we are bringing major good news to the world of water heating, with a unique solution that pays both when purchasing and over years of use. In addition to the advantages of this unique solution, customers will enjoy savings of up to about 70% in electricity consumption, home service from Tadiran, a well-established, experienced and solid network of installation and support, and of course a quality product with the highest level of finishing - the only one with three years full guarantee."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 4, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020