Takeaway food app Wolt expands to Ramat Hasharon

Takeaway food delivery app Wolt, which began operating in Tel aviv one year ago and has since expanded operations to Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Herzliya and Kfar Shmaryahu is now expanding operations to Ramat Hasharon.

The Ramat Hasharon restaurants that are now signing up for the company's delivery service include Edna and chains like Kaspi Hummus, Vaniglia, Ad Haetzem Express, Roladin, and Falafel Baribua.

The current waiting time for delivery in the Ramat Hasharon area is 90 minutes. Wolt believes that its service will make it possible to shorten this time to 31 minutes. Dozens of employees have been hired for deliveries.

Wolt is a food delivery app that makes it possible to make orders from restaurants and food businesses (including those that do not deliver food themselves) and follow the status of the order and the location of the delivery on a map in real time. Wolt offers shorter delivery time averaging 35 minutes (20-30 minutes in Tel Aviv). Wolt, founded in Finland in 2014, has since expanded to over 20 important cities around the world. The company began operating in Israel a year ago with 26 restaurants, and now works with over 500 restaurants. Wolt Israel, is led by general manager Imri Galai.

Food deliveries were rejuvenated in Israel with the acquisition of 10bis by Dutch company Take Away for €135 million last year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2019

