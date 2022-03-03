Talent shortage and bureaucratic delays worry Israel's lawyers

A major survey of Israel's top 100 law firms by international database company Statista reveals how the lawyers themselves view their profession.

Israel's legal profession has recently been undergoing far-reaching changes. There is an ongoing trend of mergers between small and large law firms, a process of consolidation that is at its height, and there is tough competition with the high-tech companies for talent, which has led some firms to change their work conditions. A survey conducted by international database company Statista of 6,800 lawyers and clients reveals the industry's current concerns. 1. Large firm or boutique? Most clients have no preference.

One survey question addressed to clients was the type of law firm they preferred - large or small. The results showed that 58% of respondents among clients (primarily corporate legal departments) said they had no preference for a large firm over a boutique one. 27% said they preferred a boutique firm, while only 15% said they preferred a large, international firm.

Those who preferred boutique legal firms said that personal and intimate attention determined their choice. Investment in the customer, personal contact, consideration, and availability are important to them. "They put a lot into the client and you don’t fall between the cracks," one client noted. Another said he "prefers to be an important client who receives VIP service and not just another client." However, one person noted that boutique firms were suitable only for small-to-medium-sized matters and that he would prefer a large firm for major deals.

Clients who preferred the large firms said their advantage lay in the ability to be a "one-stop-shop" - providing service in all areas. Those clients also noted the experience, professionalism and vast resources that large firms have, as well as a sense of security. Reputation also plays a part. The clients commented that large firms, "sounded better" and "have higher chances of winning."

2. Most important to clients: Professionalism and integrity

The survey also examined what qualities were important to clients when choosing a law firm. This question was addressed both to lawyers ("In your opinion, what qualities are important to clients"), and to the clients themselves. The answers indicate that the most important quality for clients is the professional ability, expertise or industry knowledge of the firm (70%). Among lawyers, 91% responded that this was the most important quality for clients.

Another important aspect is the firm's integrity. This was cited by 58% of clients and 56% of lawyers. But lawyers viewed recommendations of their firm as more important than did clients: 68% of lawyers cited this as important, compared with only 49% of clients.

The chemistry between client and law firm is also important. 37% of clients indicated this, as did 53% of lawyers. Additional attributes noted by clients were hourly billing (25%), physical proximity (14%), and international office presence (9%).

There is a significant gap between clients and lawyers regarding the importance of the firm's image. While 41% of lawyers indicated that image was important, among clients, only 24% indicated it as important.

Clients and lawyers noted the importance of availability, quick response, good interpersonal skills, and the firm's network of connections.

3. The legal system's biggest problem: Institutional bottlenecks

The survey asked lawyers to indicate what they saw as the biggest problems in the legal system. 67% responded that the biggest problem was a bottleneck within government agencies. 45% indicated that the problem was insufficiently professional lawyers, and 22% cited imprecise laws on the books. 9% of lawyers addressed a variety of legal system problems, including the quality and conduct of judges, over-regulation, and the hourly billing structure.

Regarding the quality of judges and their conduct, the lawyers noted that the judicial system measured judges by output, thus creating an assembly-line of cases closed through settlements and arrangements. This, they said, came at the expense of conducting proceedings through to their conclusion, and having the judge rule after hearing the evidence in the case.

Another problem mentioned was inconsistent rulings by courts, and judges who passed verdicts according to values and policies, and not according to the law; and insufficiently professional judges who did not read materials and did not present risk mitigation options to the parties.

Another criticism was of rulings that award unrealistic payments, and the practice of lawyers of adjourning hearings, leading to drawn-out proceedings. The lawyers further note the fact that fees have eroded over the years, and that the hourly billing structure leads to inflated costs and unwanted legal actions. Another problem cited was the attitude of clerks with no service mentality and no motivation to assist.

4. The developing situation: A shortage of talented attorneys

55% of the lawyers surveyed said that the shortage of talented staffers was the development that would most affect law firms in the coming years. Some explained that the profession was flooded with substandard lawyers, as well as competition with other market sectors, with lawyers leaving the industry for high-tech in particular. In their opinion, the work culture at law forms must change. As one respondent put it, "There's no shortage of skilled people, and if the firms learn to pay properly, people will stop running off to other sectors."

45% of the lawyers responded that digitization would affect law firms in the coming years and referred, among other things, to artificial intelligence (AI) applications that will replace traditional lawyering.

Most of the lawyers who participated in the survey think that AI will replace up to 30% of lawyers' tasks. "Legal-tech", which makes use of AI, has been gaining momentum in recent years, with traditional lawyering tasks performed by technological tools. Some law firms that have discovered the benefits of this development are using these tools, primarily for due diligence, which involves scanning thousands of documents.

There are also AI programs that draft complex agreements, not yet widely used by law firms, evaluation tools designed to ensure clients meet Anti-Money Laundering Law requirements, programs for advanced proofreading of legal documents, and more.

Asked what percentage of tasks AI tools could perform instead of humans, 26% of lawyers said 10%; 20% said 11%-20%, another 20% said 21%-30%, and only 16% of the lawyers think that AI could replace 41%-50% of lawyering tasks.

5. End of the legal dynasties? What lawyers are telling their kids.

One question that revealed a wide gap among respondents was, "Would you recommend your children to continue in this profession"? 50.2% said yes, and 49.8% said they would not recommend it.

Those who would recommend their children to follow in their footsteps said that legal advocacy was a diverse, challenging, fascinating, dynamic job, offering an understanding of all industrial sectors, and that it provided an excellent foundation for any other area. "It puts you at the heart of commercial development in Israel," one respondent noted. Other respondents noted that the legal profession was a social mission, enabling change, helping society's weak, and providing a professional challenge. "The profession deals with people, events, processes, and has affects what happens."

The economic aspect was also listed among the profession's advantages. Some see it as a long-term profession, unlike high-tech, believe that it is still prestigious, and say that those who are good at what they do will also succeed financially.

Lawyers who would not recommend their children go into law said it was a Sisyphean, debilitating job, demanding long hours at work, stress, frustration, and an unhealthy work-life balance. These lawyers also note that the profession does not compensate monetarily relative to the investment in time it requires. "Advancement is appallingly slow," "Murderous hours, no life, no reward," "Old world salaries, not new world ones" - were just some of the answers received.

The lawyers also noted a lack of respect from employers, with interns coping with low wages and contemptuous attitudes. Others noted the decline in the profession's prestige and despaired for its future. "The profession is losing its charm," one noted. Others said that law was an outdated profession not suited to the younger generation, and that it would be irrelevant in the future.

