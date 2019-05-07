Tamar gas flows again

The glitch on the ship that turns imported liquefied natural gas back into gas usable for power production has been fixed, and the supply of natural gas to Israel has been restored.

The gas supply fell substantially yesterday because of the breakdown on the ship. Following the halt in the supply of gas from the Tamar reservoir, on the energy minister's orders, Israel was left with almost no gas supply. It was decided to supplies from Tamar yesterday morning, but the flow of gas returned to normal levels only overnight. Meanwhile, Israel Electric Corporation and industrial plants have been producing power from expensive and polluting sources such as diesel fuel.

