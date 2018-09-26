Tapingo CTO: We've still got major growth potential

"Since it was founded, Tapingo has focused on improving the shopping experience of takeaway and pickup users at fast food chains. People expect to get these orders within five minutes at the most, whether it's coffee in the morning with or without a croissant, or even a bottle of water," Tapingo cofounder and CTO Udi Oster told "Globes" after the exit with the company today.

According to Oster, Tapingo is making sure that we will not have to wait on line and that the coffee will not get cold. The time equation is therefore critical for managing the business's operations - when the coffee should be poured and timing things so that the coffee is ready exactly when the croissant leaves the oven. "The advance order makes it possible to manage the time," he says

"Globes": What do you do at peak hours when everyone wants coffee at 8 in the morning?

Oster: "It's a big challenge, and you have to start managing the line early in the morning. We've been dealing with this for a long time. It's very high volume, in which a lot of people are consuming the service at a particular time."

Tapingo's original focus was students, because "in addition to liking students, in our ecosystem on campuses, we can get the vast majority of businesses operating within to campus to work with us," Oster says. This amounts to hundreds of thousands of businesses.

Oster adds, "The challenge is making the platform relevant to all areas of work in which there is a high concentration of consumers. We have always continued growing, and we'll continue growing. On campuses, we're an important player and we still have room for growth. The vision is to bring the technology to everyone and every place where there is a high concentration of businesses. The Grubhub deal will enable us to realize the vision, among other things through a food delivery platform in the US. They have also focused on optimization of food deliveries. We can provide the takeaway and pickup solutions, and they can provide the deliveries solutions for campuses and in general."

Oster explains that in today's culture, "People don't want to wait; that's the assumption. Everyone wants to save time. Waiting in several lines is something that no one wants to do. Once you study the consumers' behavior, the experience not only saves time, but also facilitates more efficient and better adapted ordering for everyone."

Have you tried to go beyond food halls, for example equipment for students on campuses?

"In principle, yes, but these spheres are very different from food orders."

Tapingo, founded in 2012, now has 90 employees: 30 in Tel Aviv and 60 in the US. The company's entire business focus in on the US. The company has a development center in Israel that is about to expand substantially.

"Now, after the deal, as one company, we'll continue with the consumer after he or she finishes his or her academic studies," Oster says. "We'll start with consumers as students and continue with them throughout their lives. After college and three years with Tapingo, we'll continue with their food deliveries through Grubhub."

A large development center in Israel

Israeli engineers, take note: the development center that Grubhub is planning on founding in Israel will hire a substantial number of people. Oster explains, "Grubhub saw a huge volume in our technology, so we want to leave the center in Israel, and it will remain. At this stage, it will be in Tel Aviv, but with the announcement of expanded development in Israel, we're looking at other cities. Throughout the negotiations, the fact that there are strong people in Israel and Israel's global reputation as a startup nation and in other aspects increased motivation and enthusiasm for founding a large development center here. For us, bringing a company like this to Israel and bringing a development center here and leaving ours here is important news. The talents we succeeded in bringing to Tapingo are part of this."

Oster says that Tapingo will remain a distinguishable organization within Grubhub. "It's going well for us, and they also want us to continue what we began with the investment in a development center. They have hundreds of open jobs for engineers, and there will also be substantial recruiting in Israel. The market here is very strong and there are ups and downs. We're at a high point now, but it's important for me to mention advice from the funds, which was important and special for us," he says.

Another major deal in the sector has been approved: Israeli company 10bis was sold for $157 million. The company making the acquisition, takeaway.com, which was founded in the Netherlands in 2000, has an estimated €2.7 billion value.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - on September 26, 2018

