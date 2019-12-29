Taxi fares up in cities, down on inter-city routes

The taxi fares reform will take effect on Wednesday. Fares on inter-urban routes will fall 6.5%, while within cities, fares will rise by 13%. The new fare calculation system uses a formula combining the time and distance of the journey, while the old system was according to either time or distance.

The Israel Taxi Drivers Association has announced disruptions in taxi service in protest at the new fares structure. "We hope that the state and the committee regain their senses, and that they halt the decision that will affect 30% of the taxi drivers' income. Who in the world will accept that his income will be lowered?" Taxi Drivers Association chairman Yehuda Bar Or told "Globes." "There will be a decisive meeting tonight with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance. If the meeting is unsuccessful, we will put all of the stations on strike tomorrow morning at 10:00 AM, conduct taxi processions in cities, and hold a large demonstration in Tel Aviv."

