Tech job vacancies down 35% in a year

The Central Bureau of Statistics published its quarterly survey of job vacancies for the final quarter of 2022 today. The figures indicate continued decline in the number of jobs available in Israel’s technology industry, with a 4% drop in comparison with the previous quarter and a year-on-year drop of 35%.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics’ figures, at the end of 2022, the number of job vacancies in the industry was 11,468. Of these, 7,282 were in software, a core technology discipline, down 8% in comparison with the previous survey.

The Central Bureau of Statistics finds that the decline in high-tech job vacancies led to a sharp fall in jobs available in the Tel Aviv district, by 25% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Despite the decline, as in previous years, in 2022 the number of job vacancies in the Tel Aviv and central districts was larger than in all other districts put together.

Vacancies for network and computer system technicians fell by 11% in the fourth quarter in comparison with the previous quarter. Vacancies for engineers and technicians in general actually rose by 3%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 17, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.