Teddy Sagi launches ecological market in London's Camden Town

With awareness of environmental protection growing, LabTech, the real estate arm of the Teddy Sagi group, is launching Buck Street market, the first ecological market in the UK for aware consumerism. The basic principles of the new market are less packaging, more use of biodegradable materials, and a commitment by all the businesses operating in the market to preserve the environment. LabTech bought the site of the market two years ago and invested millions of pounds in its construction.

Buck Market will open this week for a running-in period on Camden High Street, known as a shopping and entertainment area. The new market is located near Camden Market, close to the exit from the Camden Town Undergound station and MTV Studios. A market selling mostly counterfeit goods previously operated on the site.

The new market covers three floors, and is constructed out of 88 recycled shipping containers, from which 80 chefs and retailers will operate. All committed to sustainability principles. Among the principles on which the Buck Street Market will operate, and which are binding on all of the business owners on the site, are deployment of recycling points around the market for recyclable materials and food, plastic-free areas, retailers are required to sell sustainable and environmentally sustainable products, creation of compost from the food waste of food and beverages merchants for production of environmentally friendly energy, and encouragement of a supply of vegetable and vegan products.

The market, which is designed to serve 28 million visitors a year, was designed and planned by architect Eric Reynolds, one of the pioneers of Camden Market in the 1970s.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 11, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020