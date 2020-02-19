Teeth whitening co Mavrik Dental Systems raises $30m

Global life science investment group Ally Bridge Group has invested $70 million in two Israeli companies.

Israeli teeth whitening company Mavrik Dental Systems Ltd. has raised $30 million from Hong Kong based international life science investment group Ally Bridge Group (ABG). Mavrik Dental Systems has developed proprietary technologies and products for automated in-office teeth whitening including gum protection and treatment. ABG also announced that it has invested $40 million in another Israeli company Itamar Medical Ltd. (TASE:ITMR), which develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders.