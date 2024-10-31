Tel Aviv 35 up 3.3% in October

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.67%, to 2,203.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.48%, to 2,213.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.98%, to 429.52 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 382.92 points. Turnover was NIS 2.88 billion in equities and NIS 3.99 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.3%. The index is up 18.2% for the year to date.

Today was the last of trading in October, the thirteenth month of the Swords of Iron war, on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The month saw an intensification of fighting on Israel’s northern border, a missile attack from Iran, and Israel’s reprisal. Despite all that, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.3% over the month.

On the foreign exchange market today, the shekel-dollar representative exchange rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.7140, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.62% higher, at NIS 4.0418/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.63%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.93%; Elbit Systems rose 0.43%; Discount Bank fell 0.32%; and Teva fell 0.29%.

Notable advancers today were Kvutzat Acro, up 5.55%; Maytronics, up 2.96%; and Shikun & Binui, up 2.62%. Opko Health fell 5.27%; Nova fell 5.22%; and Priortech fell 4.88%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 31, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.