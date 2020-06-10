Tel Aviv District Court president unexpectedly resigns

Tel Aviv District Court president Eitan Orenstein has unexpectedly resigned. Orenstein, sometimes nicknamed, 'The liquidations judge' will step down from managing the country's largest court in November. It is unusual for a judge to resign before reaching the retirement age of 70 and Orenstein is only 64.

An official announcement from the Tel Aviv District Court said, "President Orenstein has decided to bring his retirement forward after an intensive term which included managing the Tel Aviv District Court and some of the largest mega economic cases. Supreme Court President Esther Hayut has assented to his request.

Sources have informed "Globes" that one of the reasons for his early retirement is burnout. According to other estimates, Orenstein has also understood that his chances of a Supreme Court appointment have been reduced because of his connection to disgraced former Israel Bar Association chairman Efi Nave and this may have influenced his decision to step down.

Sources inform "Globes" that the two leading candidates to replace Orenstein are Tel Aviv District Court judge Shaul Shohat and Judge Gilad Neuthal. A selection committee will make the choice.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020</