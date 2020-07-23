Tel Aviv M1 Metro line published for objections

Israel's National Infrastructures Committee has decided to publish details of the northern section of the M1 line of the Tel Aviv Metro for public objections. Several weeks ago the National Infrastructure Committee, headed by Ministry of the Interior director general Mordechai Cohen, published details of the southern section of the M1 line for public objections.

The M1 line, planned by NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System and the Planning Administration will extend over 85 kilometers with 65 stations. The line will connect Rehovot and Lod in the south with central Tel Aviv and Kfar Saba and Ra'anana in the north. With the deposit and publication of the plans, the public has a window of 60 days to file objections. The plan will have a far reaching impact on real estate and the environment and therefore many objections are expected.

The M1 line will connect with major railway stations such as Tel Aviv Savidor Central, Hashalom and Hagana as well as institutions like Tel Aviv University, the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya and Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, and major employment centers like the Ra'anana North and Kfar Saba east industrial parks. Some of the stations will also connect with the Tel Aviv light rail and the other two Tel Aviv Metro lines M2 and M3.

Although the M1 line will be completely underground, some underground land will be requisitioned as well as land around the stations. The line also prevents underground construction and thus high-rise construction along its route.

During the meeting Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar announced his intention of objecting to plans to build the M1 depot and maintenance works area on land of the South Sharon Regional Council near Moshav Gan Haim and Kfar Saba's Hayaroka neighborhood. Saar together with the South Sharon Regional Council proposes that the depot be built northeast of the Binyamin Industrial Zone near Road 6 and Israel Railways planned eastern railway line.

