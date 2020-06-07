Tel Aviv Stock Exchange strikebound

Employees at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) are applying work sanctions in their dispute with the exchange's management. The TASE workers' committee told the employees this morning that "on the instructions of the Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel), the work day will start at 11:00 am today, June 7, 2020" and asked them not to turn up to work before that time.

When the workers do arrive, they are due to hold a meeting that will take about an hour, so that trading on the TASE will not start until after 12:00, probably at 13:00 at the earliest.

The Histadrut notified TASE CEO Ittai Ben-Zeev on June 2 that because the TASE management had decided to withdraw from arbitration on workers' bonuses for 2017, it would take action starting on June 7.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 7, 2020

