Tel Aviv house sold for NIS 63m

Luxury Tel Aviv realtor Rafi Kalina carried out on his own behalf the most expensive deal in the city in the past year, selling his house in the Tzahala neighborhood for NIS 63 million. The price is approximately three times the prices of other luxury properties recently sold in the neighborhood.

The buyers are a couple in their forties in the fintech business. The property is currently undergoing extensive renovations and adaptations for the new owners.

The high price paid for the house is a function of a combination of a unique location, a large plot - 1,060 square meters in area, which compares with an average of 500-800 square meters in the neighborhood - and the imposing 728 square meter house.

The house is at number 19, Hashoshanim Street, at the north-east corner of the neighborhood, which is in high demand. It is almost completely secluded from the neighbors, and borders open land that is within the jurisdiction of the Ramat Hasharon municipality.

The property’s seclusion is about to be partly disturbed, since a plan for a leisure strip for Ramat Hasharon, that will include residential towers, has been approved for the adjacent area. In other words, the neighboring fields will change their character in the near future, although this will not have a drastic effect on the house.

Rafi Kalina declined to comment on the matter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.