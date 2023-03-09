Tel Aviv shooting leaves three wounded

Three men in their twenties were shot and wounded this evening in a shooting attack in Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv this evening. Magen David Adom reports that the condition of the three, who were taken to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, varies from moderate to critical.

The suspected shooter was killed by an off-duty member of the Border Police Counter Terror Unit who happened to be on the spot. Border Police forces were rushed to the scene.

Eran Nadler, a senior medic in Magen David Adom’s motor-cycle unit said, "When I reached the place I saw two wounded lying on the sidewalk, one of them unconscious. I immediately began to give them medical treatment when a report was received of another wounded person in one of the adjacent businesses. Together with large Magen David Adom forces who rapidly arrived we gave the three wounded men lifesaving medical treatment and quickly evacuated them to hospital, with the condition of one of them critical, one badly wounded, and one lightly wounded."

Because of the attack, the organizers of the protest against the government’s judicial reform legislation called on demonstrators to cease their activities and go home.

