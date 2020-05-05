Tel Aviv to resume issuing parking tickets

One very clear sign that life is returning to normal in Israel is that from tomorrow (Wednesday), Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality will resume issuing parking tickets.

The Municipality said it will gradually reintroduce the issuing of tickets for parking violations including the full range of offenses such as larger fines for blocking sidewalks, towing away cars that obstruct traffic and sending fines to cars photographed traveling on bus lanes.

The Municipality said, "Residents will no longer be allowed to park in spaces reserved for buses near educational institutions or in the car parks of schools and other public buildings and from Sunday the special cheap rate for parking in the Ahuzat Hahof seafront car park will be cancelled."

The Municipality said that inspectors were required to undertake other jobs during the crisis such as protecting the community and public health, while the dramatic fall in the number of cars coming into the city changed enforcement regarding parking.

