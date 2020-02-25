Tel Aviv trending on TripAdvisor top-ten

Tel Aviv has been listed as one of the top ten trending destinations on online travel site TripAdvisor. The Israeli city has been ranked ninth and TripAdvisor says, "From nightlife and history to food and world-class best beaches, Tel Aviv is a city of many talents and hidden attractions. Widely hailed as the number one party destination in the Middle East, the city on Israel's Mediterranean coast is filled with white stone buildings, bustling bars and some of the world's most respected museums."

The top trending tourist destination on TripAdvisor is Kochi in India followed by Luzon (Philippines), Porto (Portugal), Porto Seguro (Brazil), Gramado (Brazil), Lombok (Indonesia), Da Nang (Vietnam), Zakynthos (Greece), Tel Aviv, and the top ten is rounded out by Krakow (Poland).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 25, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020