Tel Aviv world's fourth most jammed city

Tel Aviv is the world's fourth most jammed city according to Israeli traffic navigation app Waze. The world's most congested city, Waze found, is the Philippines capital Manilla where it takes an average of 4.88 minutes to drive a kilometer. In second and third place in the worst traffic stakes are the Colombian capital Bogota and the Indonesian capital Jakarta where it takes an average of 4 minutes and 3.83 minutes respectively to drive a kilometers. Tel Aviv is in fourth place at 2.38 minutes per kilometer and Brazilian city Sao Paulo is in fifth place at 2.34 minutes per kilometer.