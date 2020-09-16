Tel Aviv's Asserson Law Offices teams with Dubai firm Araa

As reports of collaboration between Israeli and UAE enterprises in all kinds of fields come thick and fast following the announcement of normalization between the two countries, Tel Aviv-based Asserson Law Offices and Araa, a law firm headquartered in Dubai, have announced a strategic alliance. Araa offers a broad range of commercial services in the UAE to a wide variety of clients, principally in commercial law, technology, and litigation. Asserson claims to be the largest international law firm in Israel. It specializes in real estate, business law, employment, finance, and planning

"This collaboration between Araa and Asserson, will make the Emirati and Israeli markets easily accessible to the clients of each respective law firm, and will also offer their clients all of the benefits of the substantial international reach that these firms now encompass together," the firms' announcement says.

Araa and Asserson plan to co-host a webinar in the near future, to which their clients will all be invited, in order to discuss international trade opportunities, arising out of the normalization agreement, between the UAE and Israel.

Asserson partners with many of Israel’s largest law firms on joint international legal projects, while the UAE’s large expatriate population has led to Araa’s international expertise extending as far as Egypt, Lebanon, Singapore, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran and Iraq. Among Araa’s litigation clients are sovereign rulers and multi-national companies.

"The recent peace treaty concluded between the UAE and Israel is a strong indication of the deep understanding and recognition of the good relations between the two countries. This understanding places the interests of humanity above all," said Abdullah Yusuf Al Nasser, head of Araa Group of Advocates & Legal Consultants. "Additionally, the strategic alliance between Araa Group and Asserson Law Offices exemplifies the magnitude of the possibilities created as a result of the treaty, and I personally believe that our strategic alliance will open up many investment and commercial opportunities, contribute to the exchange of capital transfer, and create employment across multiple sectors in the process."

Trevor Asserson, senior partner of Asserson Law Offices said, "I believe that Araa and Asserson are very aligned in terms of our business culture, customer service and ambition. I am delighted that we have formalized this collaboration, and look forward to capitalizing on the exciting opportunities that normalization has created, and will continue to create between our two countries, and in the region."

