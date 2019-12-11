Teleclal invests in Swedish co TechBuddy's Israel operations

Teleclal Group has announced a $1 million investment in TechBuddy - a startup founded in 2016 in Sweden, which develops app, web and telephone platforms for ordering technical experts to help in solving technical faults; instruction; installing and defining devices and software in the home of the customer.

TechBuddy operates in several European countries as well as Israel and already has collaborations with companies in the fields of communications, finance and public services in order to provide solutions for organizations that want to switch customers to digital channels in the smoothest and easiest way. Among those with which TechBuddy works are: Partner, Uniper, Bezeq, LG, Pelephone, local authorities, banks, NGOs and government organizations, sheltered housing companies and more. Teleclal is investing in TechBuddy's Israel operations.

TechBuddy works with hundreds of experts throughout Israel and is able to assist customers within a few hours of their call in order to make technology more accessible and fun. TechBuddy's services provide users with accessible technological support and offer objective, personally tailored advice, guidance and instakllation (before and after the purchasing process) and support for every technological device at a time and place that is convenient for customers.

The company serves all sectors of the population from young people eager to develop a smart home through to older people who require more basic support. As part of its activities with older people, the company does not suffice with teaching senior citizens how to use computers but also strives to enable them to lead more independent and connected lives - from using smartphones and PCs to technologies that make their homes smarter, safer and more secure.

Teleclal Group, which owns a range of companies in the digital services sector such as BUYME, Jobit, the Moving Mountains employee events organization company, GetCell, Telemesser, MailBIT and more, recently announced the establishment of an investment arm specializing in digital commerce. The Group's CEO Yoav Ben Yakar has assigned Yonatan Alon to this initiative, after he served as CEO of BUYME for the past seven years. This is the new arm's first investment.

Teleclal CEO Yoav Ben Yakar: "Over the years of its operations, Teleclal Group has developed professionalism in the various areas of digital commerce and this makes the investment in TechBuddy a natural and called for development, as part of our new investment venture's first investment. In Israel, there are 1.3 million people who remain without services or who pay for services that do not work due to connection problems and simple technical faults. TechBuddy's experts come straight to the home, solve the problem, remove obstacles and again make it possible for everybody in the country to enjoy the technologies and be helped by it as required."

TechBuddy Israel CEO Daniel Peled: "We have set up a venture through our understanding of the digital world and that electronic devices are galloping ahead and not everybody is keeping pace with it. Moreover, we believe that everybody has to be a technology guru like our buddies, in order to enjoy technology. Therefore, our service lets customers order experts that have been carefully selected to solve breakdowns, install products and advise with great ease about digital products and services. Cooperation with the Teleclal Group is for us an additional measure of confidence in the quality of our service, the market's need for it, and our ability to provide a response to that."

