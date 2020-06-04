People returning to work outnumbering layoffs 10 to 1

In the past twenty-four hours, the Employment Service has received reports of 12,451 people returning to work. In the same period, 1,263 people registered as seeking work. Since the relaxations of the lockdown in Israel were announced on April 19, the Employment Service has received 288,346 reports of people returning to work, while 110,066 people have newly registered as seeking work.

Over the past week (from May 31) the number of people returning to work has been nearly ten times the number of people registering with the Employment Service as seeking work - 56,937 versus 6,102.

