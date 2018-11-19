Tender for fourth Ayalon railway track earthworks to be issued

The fourth Israel Railways railway track parallel to the Ayalon Highway, which has been stalled for many years in planning institutions, is materializing. The National Transport Infrastructure Company (Netivei Israel), which is responsible for the project, will publish a first tender for work on the Ariel Sharon Park in the coming weeks, sources inform "Globes." The park is an essential preliminary stage in beginning the laying of the fourth track along the Ayalon Highway.

Work on the park will cost an estimated NIS 1 billion, while total investment in the fourth track is estimated at NIS 5 billion. The first tender to be published in the near future is for NIS 100 million worth of earthworks for the park.

The fourth track will be located in the Ayalon River channel, making it necessary to divert and drain the river in order to prevent floods during the winter. The main solution for draining the river is the creation of a pool and dam in the park; a new water reservoir will be built, in addition to widening and deepening the existing reservoir on the site of the park before the river enters Tel Aviv. In seasons in which the river's level rises, the dam will restrict the flow of water into the existing channel along the Ayalon Highway.

The chosen solution will not completely eliminate the danger of floods in very rainy years, but will significantly reduce their frequency and force.

Work on the park is scheduled to take at least three years. Most of the earth dug up in order to create the huge reservoir will be used to raise the edges of it for protection of neighborhoods in southern Tel Aviv. Preliminary work on creating the reservoir in the park has already begun in accordance with the plan approved for the park.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2018

