Tender issued for lots by Jerusalem's old Shaare Zedek

The Israel Land Authority has issued a tender for the land around the Old Shaare Zedek hospital on Jerusalem's Jaffa Road. Five lots are being marketed together to one developer with rights to build 240 apartments, commercial space, offices and hotels. The winning bid will be able to lease the land for 98 years with an option to extend for a further 98 years.

The old Shaare Zedek hospital is at 161 Jaffa Street midway between the Central Bus Station and Mahanei Yehuda market. The hospital operated between 1902 and 1980 and after being abandoned for some years was renovated in the 1990s and became the headquarters of the Israel Broadcasting Authority. There is also a small cemetery on the site.

The lot containing the Shaare Zedek building itself - a preserved building - has building rights for a 50-room hotel, conference hall and other services for the hotel. Two other lots each have a permit for 120 apartments in 24-floor towers. The fourth lot is zoned for 4,000 square meters of offices, commercial premises and hotels as well as public spaces and the fifth lot is also for offices and commercial space.

The five lots are adjacent to the new Jerusalem western entrance business center which will have 20, 18-24 high rise buildings covering 75 acres. The area is already served by the Central Bus Station, new Yithak Navon railway station and the Jerusalem light rail Red Line and three more light rail lines are planned to pass through.

