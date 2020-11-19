Tender published for Israel's largest solar power plant

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy, the Israel Land Authority, and the Public Utilities Authority - Electricity published a tender this morning for the construction of the largest solar power plant in Israel, near Dimona. The tender includes a requirement for integrating energy storage in batteries into the project. 27 consortia from various countries submitted applications in the pre-screening process, an unprecedented number, indicating the great interest that the project has aroused in Israel and globally.

Before construction starts, the sand at the site will be excavated for use in building, transport and infrastructure projects.

The power plant, which will stretch over 3,000 dunams (750 acres) will produce electricity using photo-voltaic technology, with part of the power produced being stored. It is meant to help achieve the government's target of 30% of Israel's power needs being met from renewable sources by 2030. The Ministry of Energy fears, however, that the decision by the National Planning and Building Commission to give priority to erecting phot-voltaic solar panels in built-up areas will make it difficult to meet the target. Israel has no legislation mandating the installation of solar panels on new buildings, despite the large potential of such installations.

Energy storage is a vital component of the effort to reach the 30% renewable power production target by 2030. It will make it possible to supply solar-produced power at nighttime when there is no sunlight but demand for electricity is high.

Last July, three renewable energy companies traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange won the first tender published by the Public Utilities Authority - Electricity to construct photo-voltaic installations combined with energy storage, with a total output of 168 megawatts for 23 years at a price of NIS 0.199 per kilowatt-hour, which is 25% below the tariff for conventional power producers from gas and coal.

