Tesla to bid for Israeli energy storage tenders

Tesla's energy division has begun operating in Israel and is bidding for several strategic tenders for building energy storage plants. Sources inform "Globes" that Tesla is already in advanced talks with private companies in Israel to provide its Megapack large-scale lithium-ion battery energy storage units. At the same time, the company is also bidding on supply centers for private electricity producers including Dalia Energy. The private electricity producers are looking to be equipped in the coming years with external energy storage installations with a capacity of hundreds of megawatts per hour.

Massive batteries

Tesla's energy operations were founded in 2015 and are one of the company's fastest growing and most profitable activities. Each Megapack large-scale lithium-ion battery can store up to three megawatts of electricity, which is stored at off-peak times at cheap tariffs on the national grid, and then usable during at peak times as back up for national, regional and private grids.

Alternatively, energy can be stored in the batteries from renewable sources such as solar panels, wind etc., and the units can also be clustered together to form an independent power plant. Tesla has already set up such power units around the world including in Australia, with combined capacity of hundreds of megawatts.

These energy storage units are also directly related to electric cars because Tesla uses the technology for its quick charging units.

Tesla will be bidding against some formidable rivals in the tenders in Israel including Chinese companies CATL and BYD.

Meanwhile, Tesla's attempts to export its electric cars to Israel are being delayed. The company recently canceled its contract to lease a showroom and underground parking at Beit Kardan in Tel Aviv and is weighing options to lease a showroom with attached service garage.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2020

