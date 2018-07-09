Tesla rival Jaguar I-PACE launches in Israel

US-based electric car maker Tesla has so far refused to launch in Israel, but its competitors are arriving. Jaguar importer Hamizrach has announced the official start of marketing in Israel of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE.

The vehicle is equipped with two electric motors providing 400 horsepower to all wheels, and a massive battery that enables the car to travel up to 480 kilometers between charges, according to the manufacturer's figures. A battery pack with extended range will be offered in the future.

The car accelerates from standstill to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) in 4.8 seconds and has a maximum speed of 200 km/h. Because of the low taxation on electric cars in Israel, the Jaguar I-PACE will be launched at an aggressive market penetration price of NIS 454,000 for the luxury model, which among other things sports 20-inch wheel spokes, LED lights, an advanced audio system and advanced safety systems.

Hamizrach is starting to take orders, although the first cars will be delivered only in the first quarter of 2019.

