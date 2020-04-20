Teva Israel CEO quits to head medical cannabis co

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) SVP and general manager Teva Israel cluster Avinoam Sapir has stepped down and been appointed CEO of medical cannabis company Cannbit Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TASE: CNBT). He will replace former MK Ifat Kariv. Sapir joined Teva in 2002 and has held many positions including VP business development. He was also chairman of Sanara Ventures, a joint investment fund with Philips Healthcare.

Cannbit's share price jumped 13% on the news, giving a market cap of NIS 222 million. The company said that Sapir was chosen to meet the challenges set by the company and to make it a major player on the global market, while consolidating its position as a leading company in Israel.

Sapir said, "This is a thrilling field and I am convinced that it can bring good news and healing to millions of patients in Israel and worldwide."

Cannbit recently acquired Israeli medical cannabis company Tikun Olam.

