Teva agrees settlement with Neos on ADHD drug

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) has signed a confidential agreement to settle patent litigation with Neos Therapeutics on its Cotempla XR-ODT extended-release orally disintegrating tablets for treating ADHD. Reports in the US media say that Teva will be allowed to sell the tablets under its own brand from 2026.

The settlement and licensing agreement are confidential and subject to approval by the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice.

Teva's share price is up $1.20 on NYSE today at $14.77, giving a market cap of $16.072 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018