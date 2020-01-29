Teva auto-injectable migraine treatment wins FDA nod

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an autoinjector device for AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection for the treatment of migraine.

Teva EVP North America Commercial Brendan O'Grady said, "The approval of the AJOVY auto-injector is another important step forward for Teva and the migraine community. AJOVY is the only FDA-approved anti-CGRP that offers the flexibility of quarterly (675 mg) or monthly (225 mg) dosing options, and we are pleased that patients and their healthcare providers will be able to decide if an auto-injector is the right administration option for their needs."

The AJOVY auto-injector is expected to be available to patients in the coming months.

Ajovy had estimated sales of $150 million in 2019, its first full year on the market. The adult migraine prevention treatment received FDA marketing approval for pre-filled syringes in September 2018.

