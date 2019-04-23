Tue: Teva jump boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72% to 1,596.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58% to 1,470.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37% to 386.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 358.21 points. Trading turnover was NIS 521.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.111% at NIS 3.593/$ from last Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.020% at 4.040/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.19%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.77%, and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.39%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.93%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.75% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.27%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.46%.

