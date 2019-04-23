search
Tue: Teva jump boosts TASE

23 Apr, 2019 16:47
Globes correspondent

Teva and NICE Systems led the market higher today but Bezeq and Delek Drilling declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72% to 1,596.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58% to 1,470.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37% to 386.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 358.21 points. Trading turnover was NIS 521.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.111% at NIS 3.593/$ from last Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.020% at 4.040/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.19%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.77%, and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.39%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.93%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.75% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.27%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

