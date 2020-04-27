Teva launches auto-injectable Ajovy in US

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) today announced the US launch of its Ajovy auto-injector device for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. Teva says it is the only anti-CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) preventive migraine treatment with quarterly (675 mg) and monthly (225 mg) subcutaneous dosing options.

Teva EVP North America commercial Brendan O'Grady said, "We are pleased to offer the migraine community the option of an autoinjector device for their Ajovy treatment. Continuing to advance treatment flexibility for people who suffer from debilitating migraines is another way that we are able to advance the mission of Teva to improve patient lives."

In addition to the US, the Ajovy auto-injector is available in Germany and should soon be available in other European markets.

Ajovy competes with two similar drugs in the migraine market, which were launched in 2018 by Amgen and Eli Lilly. Ajovy, which was launched in the final quarter of 2018 in the US has captured a 20% market share of this sector. The Israeli pharmaceutical company hopes that the auto-injectable version will help close the gap with its rivals in the US and increase market share of the migraine treatment. The company also reported positive clinical results for Ajovy in Japan, which brings marketing approval closer in that country.

Ajovy had sales of $96 million in 2019 in its first full year on the market and Teva predicts sales of $250 million in 2020, which analysts see as optimistic (the analysts' consensus is $171 million).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 27, 2020

