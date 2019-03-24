Teva launches generic iron overload treatment

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) has announced the launch of a generic version of EXJADE (deferasirox) 125 mg, 250 mg and 500 mg, tablets in the US. The tablets are for the treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions in patients two years of age and older.

“We’re proud to offer an affordable generic treatment option with the launch of Deferasirox Tablets for Oral Suspension in the U.S.,” said Brendan O’Grady, EVP and Head of North America Commercial. “We continue striving to enable access to medicines for people living with chronic, complex conditions.”

With nearly 500 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market and holds the leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with over 100 pending first-to-files in the US. Currently, one in eight generic prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.

EXJADE had annual sales of $134 million in the US, according to IQVIA data as of December 2018.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019