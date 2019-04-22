Teva launches generic overactive bladder treatment

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) today announced the launch of a generic version of 5 mg and 10 mg VESIcare (solifenacin succinate) tablets in the US.

Solifenacin Succinate tablets treat overactive bladder with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency. Overactive bladder (OAB) is most often characterized by a strong sudden urge to urinate that is difficult to control.

“About 33 million Americans have overactive bladder.2 We’re proud to offer another treatment option for this common condition,” said Brendan O’Grady, EVP and Head of North America Commercial.

With nearly 500 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market and holds the leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with over 100 pending first-to-files in the US. One in eight generic prescriptions dispensed in the US is filled with a Teva generic product.

VESIcare tablets have annual sales of more than $955 million in the US, according to IQVIA data as of February 2019.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019