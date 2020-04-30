Teva launches migraine treatment Ajovy in Canada

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) unit Teva Canada announced today that Health Canada has approved Ajovy (fremanezumab) 225 mg solution for subcutaneous injection in a pre-filled syringe for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults who have at least four migraine days per month.

The drug is already approved in the EU and US. Ajovy had sales of $96 million in 2019 in its first full year on the market and Teva predicts sales of $250 million in 2020, which analysts see as optimistic (the analysts' consensus is $171 million).

Teva Canada general manager Christine Poulin said, "Migraine places a significant burden on Canadians and the people they love, and I’m so pleased to be preparing the launch of this new preventive therapy that could change so many lives for the better. With the launch of Ajovy in Canada, patients will have more preventive treatment options than ever before - and Ajovy could give them greater flexibility in how they manage their condition. Ajovy is a major launch for Teva, and we are looking forward to making a difference for patients across the country when the product becomes available this summer."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 30, 2020

