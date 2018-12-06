Thu: Teva slumps as TASE tanks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in line with international markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.51% to 1,596.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.46% to 1,444.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.43% to 368.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 343.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.59 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.188% at NIS 3.731/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.064% at 4.232/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 8.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.74% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.04%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.74% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.45%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.26%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.70% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.65%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2018

