Thu: Teva slumps as TASE tanks

6 Dec, 2018 18:16
Globes correspondent

Teva and Perrigo led the big losses on the market today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in line with international markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.51% to 1,596.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.46% to 1,444.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.43% to 368.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 343.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.59 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.188% at NIS 3.731/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.064% at 4.232/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 8.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.74% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.04%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.74% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.45%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.26%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.70% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.65%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

