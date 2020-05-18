Teva's Austedo wins marketing approval for China

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) is making inroads into China. The Israeli pharmaceuticals company today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Austedo (Deutetrabenazine Tablets) for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease (HD) and Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) in adults, after a fast-track review process. China is only the second country in the world after the US to have approved Austedo, which became part of the company's portfolio after the 2015 acquisition of Auspex.

The NMPA placed Austedo on the List of Overseas New Drugs Urgently Needed in Clinical Settings and granted it priority review, ultimately completing the approval process in four months for the benefit of Chinese patients. This is the second approval and expected launch in China of a Teva specialty medicine, following the recent launch of Treanda.

Teva EVP international markets Gianfranco Nazzi said, "The approval of AUSTEDO in China is an exciting milestone for Teva. We are delivering on our mission to improve patients’ lives by offering a new treatment option for conditions where the unmet need is significant. We look forward to bringing more of the essential medicines in our portfolio to patients in China, and to fuel organic growth and expand our presence in this important market."

At the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference at the start of the year, Teva CEO Kare Schultz cited China as a major market for the company's market expansion.

