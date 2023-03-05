The Brit developing biotech in Israel inspired by Kung Fu

When Israeli biotech incubator AION Labs issued its challenge for new artificial intelligence technologies for antibody design, it didn’t know what it would receive. Unlike other incubators, which look for existing companies, AION first of all defines a need, and then lets teams from all over the world get together to participate in a competition for setting up a suitable company to meet it. The teams participate in a boot camp at which they hone their proposals, but only one team wins.

The partners in AION Labs are leading pharmaceuticals companies AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, and Teva, alongside AWS and Israel Biotech Fund.

At the first boot camp (there have been four so far), the winner was a team led by Kashif Sadiq, a British scientist of Indian extraction, who came to computational biology from an unexpected direction - Kung Fu.

"I studied theoretical physics at Cambridge, and dealt with what to me are the most fascinating problems of the universe - astrophysics, quantum mechanics, black holes. It was very intellectually stimulating," he told "Globes". But one day, a "road show" of Shaolin monks came to town, and Sadiq’s life changed. "I saw them demonstrating amazing things, such as lying on a bed of nails while they broke stones on them. They claim that these abilities come from the mental power that their meditation gives them."

The Shaolin Monastery is a Buddhist monastery in China that is considered the place of origin of Chan Buddhism, which spread to Japan as Zen. The monks developed martial arts, among them "Shaolin Kung Fu".

Sadiq says that he looked at the monks and realized that that through their mental energy they challenged biology and physiology as Western science understands them. But he was also convinced that there must be a scientific explanation for it. He therefore suspended his studies and travelled to the Shaolin Monastery to practice Kung Fu.

"If before that I was enthused by physics, I now became enthusiastic about biology, or, more precisely, about the much more complex physics of living systems. Physics today can predict what the life of a star will be like, even a very distant one, but it has no idea why mice live about two years and human beings live to about eighty."

Equations for biology

When Sadiq returned to Britain, he set himself a mission: to take part in creating complex physics capable of describing biology as well. "In physics, we try to understand as much as possible with equations that are as simple as possible, but in the description of biological systems this idea completely collapses. We need equations that start from the level of the physics we are familiar with, but become much more complicated."

The field that comes closest to dealing with these questions is molecular physics, and that’s the field in which Sadiq decided to do his doctorate. "We are trying to understand the effects of physical forces on the way in which proteins fold, and bond to one another and to drugs."

Your field of activity sounds similar to that of Google parent company Alphabet’s AlphaFold

"That software mainly tries to predict the way a protein will fold in accordance with its genetic sequence, and that’s a breakthrough. We are continuing this process and examining how the folding is affected by the presence of other proteins and how the proteins bond with each other. And if there are some features that you want to see in a protein, how you reverse engineer this sequence. We use Google tools to help us, AlphaFold and other tools."

Sadiq says that he has reached a position in which he can design a protein to have a certain property, or two proteins that work together, and the challenge is to apply these abilities to designing drugs. "Today, most computerized drug design starts with a few proteins that you already know and seeks to improve them, and so you start to change the sequences and try to change one amino acid and see what will happen, and then another one. We do that with a click. We tell the algorithm what we want, and a protein comes out."

"This is original science that solves amazing challenges through computing," says AION Labs CEO Mati Gill. "The AION franchise companies, which thought they had seen everything, say that it’s something special."

Sadiq says that the boot camp experience was intensive. "They examine not only the group’s science, but also the team’s leadership abilities. That means that the pressure is great, and also, one could say, they try to annoy you a bit. The mental discipline of King Fu worked for me."

Following the win, Sadiq will move to Israel with his family. His wife’s field is molecular biology, so the country will gain two brains and not just one.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.