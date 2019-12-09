Ethical Code

Public Responsibility, Reliability, Fairness, and Integrity Out of consciousness of our responsibility to the public, we are committed to strive in our work for fairness, integrity, reliability, and transparency. We will strive to present a variety of opinions and content on a range of topics. If we express a personal opinion, we will do so in a way that ensures that a reasonable person will be able to understand that what is stated is an opinion. We will maintain civility in writing, speech, and discussion, and the dignity of the participants in it. Independence and Avoidance of Bias and Conflicts of Interest We will strive to avoid conflicts of interest both in the way we obtain information and in the way we publish it. We will scrupulously avoid the influence of political, economic, and other interests and pressures, both external and internal, on our work. If in our professional opinion an item is worthy of publication, we will not refrain from publishing it. We will not put ourselves in a position that arouses concern about a conflict between our duties as employees of the newspaper and writers on the permanent journalism staff and any interest of ours or of people connected to us. In cases in which there is a significant professional cause requiring us to deal with a subject in which we have such a conflict of interest, we will contact the editor in charge of the matter and report it to him or her in detail, and the editor will make a decision on the question. If the editor decides to publish, the report will be accompanied by clear and prominent disclosure of the conflict of interest. A report addressing topics affecting the newspaper, its owners, shareholders, publisher, fellow subsidiaries, or other interested parties will be accompanied by clear and prominent disclosure of the economic or other interests affected by the report. If a report is created or written by a someone other than the writers on the permanent journalism staff, who has an actual or apparent conflict of interest to do with the subject of the report, we will publish only in cases in which publication has significant value, and will attach a clear and prominent disclosure of the conflict of interest. Since our core activity concerns sensitive information affecting the capital market and other economic markets, we will not manage, in addition to our duties as employees of the newspaper, an investment portfolio of any kind, other than a blind or passive holding. When we engage in an occupation other than our work at the newspaper, whether temporary or extended, and whether or not for payment, we will comply with the following rules: There must be no conflict of interest between our additional occupation and our journalistic work, and no concern about misleading readers or damaging the newspaper's reputation and the values to which it aspires, as expressed in this code.

We will not engage in an occupation that essentially consists of advertising, public relations, or any similar service, whether or not in our field of expertise, and whether or not we are paid for it.

We will not engage in financial or investment consultancy, or in money management, except for ourselves or our relatives.

If the additional occupation is in another communications medium, we will make sure that it does not damage, or give the appearance of damaging, our obligation towards the newspaper. In any case, we will be subject to the rules of the newspaper's ethical code, including when we engage in an additional occupation in another medium.

If the additional occupation is public service or in civil action, such as on a public committee or in a non-profit organization, we will ensure that it does not involve a matter that we cover or comment upon in our work at the newspaper.

If the additional occupation involves a political party or other political activity of any kind, we will make sure that it does not affect, or appear to affect, our work, or give the impression that the newspaper is behind it, and that it does not breach any other provision of this ethical code. We will not appear at conferences or public events liable to affect, or to have the appearance of affecting, our work, or that are liable to undermine public trust in our objectivity. This is especially true in appearances before people, companies, and groups regularly covered in the newspaper and representatives of those groups. We will consult our editorial supervisor about accepting payment, and its amount, in return for participating in such events. In any case, we will refrain from reporting on them in the newspaper. We will not request or accept any favor of any kind directly or indirectly related to our work at the newspaper, our status, or the connections that we have formed as part of our work at the newspaper. We will comply with the following rules concerning marketing content: We will not allow the inclusion of content for which the newspaper has received cash or cash equivalent directly or indirectly, whether specifically or as part of a general advertising transaction, except when the newspaper's editor exercises sole discretion concerning the inclusion of this content, the way groups and people are covered, and the extent of the coverage, and no other person or department at the newspaper will be able to make decisions in this regard.

We will ensure that such content is clearly and prominently marked with a name or uniform symbol at the top of the item, in accordance with its type (in print or digital medium), and state what entity is financing it.

We will not participate in meetings and discussions at which transactions for the inclusion of marketing content is discussed. If special expertise is needed at these meetings and discussions, we will not take part in any discussion of the terms of the transaction for inclusion of the content. Factual Accuracy We will strive to ensure the accuracy, reliability, and completeness of the information that we publish. Before publication, we will make sure that we have weighed all of the relevant facts. If we publish information that is incomplete or not up-to-date, we will state this. We will publish assessments and comment based on facts, and avoid unsupported hypotheses. We will always strive to base reports on firsthand sources, human or otherwise. We will cite a precise source (human or other) for all information we publish. In relevant cases, we will clarify how we obtained the information from the source. If we quote reports gathered by a news agency, even if we have an agreement with that agency, or if we report on an event at which we were not present and it is matter of a "group report", we will state that explicitly. We will not quote documents or data without a source when there is a public source to which it can be fairly attributed or credited. We will not use deception to obtain information or to gain consent to the disclosure of information, unless it is essential for obtaining the information, and then with the due exercise of careful judgment, and after obtaining approval from the relevant supervisor. Characteristics We will not cite characteristics such as race, origin, skin color, ethnic group, nationality, religion, gender, occupation, sexual preference, disease, mental or physical disability, beliefs or political views, place of residence, or socioeconomic status, unless they materially affect the report. Preservation of Dignity and Reputation We will publish nothing liable to detract from a person's dignity or reputation unless there is a public interest in doing so, and after we have verified the truth of the information to the greatest possible extent, according to the circumstances and the context. In publishing information liable to damage a person's dignity or reputation, we will contact him or her within a reasonable time before the report is published. The person's response will be presented fairly as part of the report, or within a reasonable time afterwards if it was given after the report was published. If we have published information about a person under suspicion, his or her arrest, the filing of an indictment against him or her, or his or her conviction, we will exercise fairness by also publishing information about the suspect's exoneration, release, or acquittal, if we are asked to do so, or if we believe that such publication serves the public interest. We will correct errors, omissions, or mistaken information published in the newspaper as soon as possible, exercising fairness and giving appropriate prominence in proportion to the original publication. If possible, we will halt its continued dissemination. If a person's reputation or dignity has been damaged, we will also publish an apology in the appropriate cases. Protection of Privacy As a rule, in circumstances in which a person can reasonably expect privacy, we will refrain from obtaining information without his or her consent, either explicit or arising from the circumstances, unless there is a public interest in the matter. "Obtaining information" - using methods such as photography, eavesdropping, or surveillance by physical or digital means. We will not publish information concerning a person's private life, including data about his or her health or behavior in private and information obtained through invasion of a person's privacy without his or her consent, unless there is a significant public interest in publication of the information. In reports on accidents, disasters, events involving serious violence, or war, we will balance the public interest in full reporting against the need to act with compassion towards victims and their families. The consent mentioned in all of the clauses of this section will be obtained by representing ourselves as a "Globes" journalist, or as someone working for the newspaper. We will make it clear that the information in question will be published. Information disclosed following this clarification will be regarded as information for which there is consent to its publication. When the information concerns a minor under age 16 or someone for whom a legal guardian has been appointed, the consent of the parent or legal guardian will be required in addition to that of the minor or person under legal guardianship. Publication of information by a person in another medium, such as a social network, shall not necessarily constitute consent to its publication in the newspaper's channels. Protection of Journalistic Sources and Source Confidentiality We will not reveal or publish information disclosed to us on condition that it should remain confidential. We will not disclose or publish the identity of a source revealed to us on condition that it remain confidential. We will strive to verify that our publication of the information does not directly or indirectly cause the exposure of the source. We will not disclose information gathered in the course of our work to the authorities, but we will consider disclosing it if investigation of a serious crime is involved. We will take steps to keep information gathered in the course of our work secure. Editing Information Processing and editing of information using technological techniques and means shall be done fairly and in a manner that does not affect the information's integrity and accuracy. If photographs and video or audio clips have been significantly edited, we will state so explicitly. We will clearly state and mark information items that were not created by the newspaper or its employees, including video clips from external sources, content generated by web surfers, illustrations, archive content, and virtual reality content. Presentation of Quantitative Data We are aware of the value of information based on quantitative data, such as capital market indices, survey results, and datasets, and the possible influence of such information on the public. We will therefore present quantitative data in a manner that will facilitate understanding of their source, their significance, and their context. We will facilitate transparency and access for the public to the raw databases to the greatest possible extent. If we have processed the data, we will make this clear. We will present comparisons between quantitative data reliably and precisely, including correlations between variables, presentation of data in their proper historical or factual context, and when combining quantitative data with anecdotal information. If quantitative data are displayed graphically or visually, we will display them in a proper, precise, and reliable form. When publishing survey results, we will take care to state who ordered the survey, who financed it, and who carried it out, the sampling method and size, and the statistical margin of error. We will cite the wording of the questions that the survey interviewees were asked. If we ordered the survey and it is meant to cover a sample of the general population (such as an election poll), we will verify that the sample size and range includes all population groups, without discrimination. Compliance with Editorial Policy In any case of doubt or uncertainty concerning the interpretation and application of these rules, or a decision derived from them, we will consult our work supervisor. We will carry our work completely independently, but we recognize the responsible editor's freedom to exercise judgment, and to decide that editorial considerations take precedence over the considerations that guided us in our work. The provisions of this code will apply to the journalists, editorial staff, regular writers, editors, managers, and employees of the newspaper, and to everyone responsible for producing journalistic content and publishing it in any of the newspaper's printed and online channels and accounts on social networks. In the use of our private accounts on social networks, we will conduct ourselves in a manner appropriate to our identity and branding as employees of the newspaper, and will maintain civility in speech and discussion. We will strictly observe the provisions of this code in publishing information relating to our work at the newspaper. We will also be transparent with respect to corrections and deletions in what we publish. Definitions "Information" - Any visual, audio, printed, or written information that we gather or publish. "Publication" - The presentation of information to the public using any method or channel for communicating information. "Information with a public interest in its publication" - Information that serves the public's right to know and make informed decisions, such as information about crimes and corruption, misleading of the public, maintenance of health and safety, and the functioning of the government authorities and representatives of the public.