The economist predicting a post-war rebound for Israel

The financial markets have ben stormy in the past few weeks, for good reason. Surprising macro numbers and dramatic security and political events around the world have made volatility the name of the game.

"Just look at the past month and see what a run of events we’ve had: an attempt to assassinate Trump, Biden stepping down as a candidate for a further term and Kamala Harris replacing him, and in Israel a UAV from Yemen that reached Tel Aviv, our attack on Yemen, and assassinations near and far," says Ofer Klein, head of the Economics and Research Department at Harel Insurance and Finance. "We’ve seen considerable shocks on the capital market after months of rises, both from Japan and from the US. The system has been shaken," he adds. Klein has been in his current role for over ten years. He sits on all the group’s investment committees, and worked in the past at the Bank of Israel and the Ministry of Finance.

"Globes" talked to him about the upset in the markets, what will happen with interest rates in the US and Israel, and also his optimistic outlook for the Israeli economy and the shekel after the war.

"The forecasts are completely exaggerated, the Fed won’t go there"

Ofer, let’s begin with a review of the stormy week on the markets. What really happened?

"Looking at the macro situation, we can see several clear trends. Global inflation is falling, but slowly. Why? Because the labor market is still strong. It’s true that a few figures were released recently that put pressure on the markets, but when you look at the US labor market, the unemployment rate is still low - 4.3% in July. On the other hand, wages in the US are still rising fairly fast.

"The US is a services economy, and the main input in services is workers and wages. When wages are rising at a rate of 3.5-4%, it’s hard to see inflation falling as rapidly as we would like."

The employment figures for July in the US were weaker than expected, and showed a surprising rise in unemployment. The reaction on the stock market was a sharp drop in the leading Wall Street indices and suggestions that the US Federal Reserve had missed the coming recession, just as it missed the inflation wave when it began.

It looks as though the market is very concerned about the rise in unemployment.

"We’re not talking about 10% here, but about 4.3% only. It’s true that what’s worrying is the pace of the rise; the year began on 3.7%. I’m more worried when I look within the figures. In July, 114,000 new workers were added to the US economy, but 70% of them were in education and health. In sectors where we would like to see growth, such as in high tech, workers were laid off. That’s much more worrying in my view."

The markets are now pricing in a very aggressive interest rate cut in September, from 5.5% to 5%.

"True, but expectations are one thing and events are another. The market is in a state of manic depression. To go back a few months, the market expected six interest rate cuts within six months. But after two figures that indicated the strength of the US economy, it switched to forecasts that there would be no interest rate cuts at all this year. And now, after one weak figure, the market is again talking about interest rates falling sharply this year, by 1% within two months. That’s overdone on the other side. The Fed won’t go there. In my opinion, it will act much more moderately. I estimate that we’ll see a cut of 0.25% in September and another 0.25% in November."

What’s the next number that you think could move the markets?

"The CPI in the US, which will be released this Wednesday. It’s too early to eulogize inflation. As long as wages are rising by almost 4% a year, it’s hard to see inflation subsiding. That figure could turn the markets upside down again, but as far as that goes it’s important to remember that I recommend not trying to time the market, but to look to the long term."

"The war will pass, and then there’ll be a recovery"

Ofer Klein knows Israel’s financial institutions from every direction, from the side of the private market and from that of the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Israel. At this stage, he is not overly concerned at the country’s macro numbers, but he sets out things that he says must happen the day after the war. "We went into the war from a very good position," he says. "The debt to GDP ratio was 60%. We finished 2023 on 62%, and according to the estimates we’ll finish this year on 67%. By global comparison, our situation still isn’t bad. Even if the debt to GDP ratio continues to rise, the OECD average is around 75%. As long as we’re able to stop, and to begin to reduce the debt to GDP ratio, it will be alright. But again, it should be remembered that we began from a good position, in unemployment and inflation as well."

Who will pay this debt?

"Clearly, the war will have an impact. Wars cost money, and the war has to be financed. And when you ask who will finance it, as in any country, most of the burden falls on the middle class, which could harm future consumption."

Should the rise in the fiscal deficit be a worry? The target for this year is 6.6% of GDP, and it’s highly likely that we’ll exceed it. The deficit in July was already an annualized 8.1%.

"It makes no difference whether the government raises taxes now, which will hurt consumption, or whether it raises the deficit, which means higher taxes in the future. Either way, we’ll have to pay. In the Covid pandemic, the deficit rose to 12%, not to 7% like now. The pandemic passed. War isn’t something permanent. It will take time, it’s painful, and we’ll see a rise in the deficit. But the war will pass, and after the war there’ll be recovery."

"In practice, the market has already downgraded our credit rating"

The rating agencies are signalling the possibility of a further downgrade in Israel’s credit rating.

"Absolutely. The thing is that the market is already pricing that in. When you look at Israeli government dollar-denominated bonds versus US government bonds, you can derive our risk premium. Our risk premium is at about 200 basis points. When you look at who is at these levels around the world, we’re talking about a worse situation than that of Italy, which is rated BBB-, and about the level of Romania, which is also rated BBB-. So a rating downgrade isn’t such a threat, because in practice the market has already downgraded us. Will it have much of an impact on the market? I don’t think so; the risk premium is already priced in. Will it get worse? Anything could happen."

How does this risk premium affect us as consumers?

"A higher interest rate in the long term affects you when you come to take loans. In the end, when you take a mortgage, then the interest rate is higher. It also affects everyone’s ability to leverage themselves and buy things. In the end, the interest rate also hurts companies, because companies are leveraged. No-one works just with the cash they have in their pocket. In fact, companies are hit twice - their costs rise, and their consumers find it hard to take loans, so they buy less."

What figure do you think we should pay most attention to here in Israel?

"The quickest barometer is the foreign exchange market. It provides an instant picture. If the exchange rate jumps, I know that something has happened. It’s the parameter that’s really closest to the markets."

If we look at the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar rate is fairly high. Will the depreciation continue?

"I hear many people say ‘the shekel will strengthen’ or ‘the shekel will weaken’ in the next month. There’s actually no way of deciding. Tossing a coin will do the job, really. In the long term, after the war, I believe that it will strengthen because of the structural factors in Israel. We have a surplus in the balance of payments current account. That is to say, in the end, more dollars come in than go out. Add to that the US aid that we receive every year. What’s more, the Bank of Israel’s foreign currency reserves stand at over $200 billion, and they’re the third highest in the world as a percentage of GDP. That’s a big safety cushion."

"Despite the war, our interest rates will also fall"

Around the world, interest rates are falling fast, but that’s not exactly on our agenda at present.

"The Israeli economy can’t be the exception to global interest rates for long. That would lead to a very significant strengthening of the shekel, which the Bank of Israel doesn’t want, or to a very significant weakening, which the Bank of Israel also doesn’t want. It’s possible to diverge from the global trend for a limited time. For example, when there’s a war and your risk premium jumps, it’s possible to keep interest rates a little higher than the global equilibrium. When I look ahead and see interest rates falling in the US, Canada, Britain, the EU, Switzerland, Brazil, and any you country you like apart from Japan, then, in the end, our interest rate will also fall, despite the war."

To conclude, Klein believes that after the war we shall see a rebound in the Israeli economy. "A large part of our GDP is made up of private consumption, but there’s also investment and government consumption. In general, when there’s a blow to infrastructure - an earthquake, war, and such like - as soon as the event is over there comes the rehabilitation stage, and you see greater economic activity. GDP basically measures economic activity. I think that we’ll see annual growth of the order of 4-5%. That is what has happened every time in the past."