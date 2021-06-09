The road ahead

"His downfall…resulted from the smallness of a big leader who knew so much about history, economics and diplomacy, and so little about people, justice and trust." Amotz Asa-El, Jerusalem Post, June 4, 2021.

When (and if) the new government is sworn in, it will have its agenda more than full:

- Clean up the remnants of Covid-19.

-- Pass a budget.

-- Pass a law that if a prime minister is indicted, he or she must step down.

And once the immediate challenges are met, turn to the long-term reforms required to halt and reverse the galloping deterioration of Israeli society:

-- Reform the political system. Single-member districts for the election of at least half if not all of the Knesset members to provide for direct representation of constituents. Term limits for prime ministers.

-- Reform the social structure. Much improved policing of Arab towns and villages and Arab areas of mixed cities. Requiring community service of ALL citizens, including Muslims and Haredim.

-- Reform the education system. Requiring the teaching of rudimentary history, Western civilization (civics), and basic social and physical sciences in ALL primary and secondary schools, including religious, along with math and English. Provision of primary schools in all primarily Arab areas.

-- Reform the health system: Better health education. More nurses, hospital beds and emergency facilities.

-- Reform the economic system: Turn the new sovereign wealth fund based on the profits from the exploitation of offshore natural gas from a goody-bag for the politicians into a community investment trust for all the citizens of Israel. Turn Israel into a society of owners of productive capital.

-- Work with our new Arab allies to promote regime change in both Gaza and the West Bank. The present situation cannot continue indefinitely and with the present regimes in power no solution is possible. For the first time regime change is feasible in both areas.

Immediate challenges must have priority, but fundamental reforms are absolutely essential to ensure a future of prosperity, liberty, democracy and justice for all.

Dr. Norman Bailey is professor of Economic Statecraft at the Galilee International Management Institute, and adjunct professor at the Institute of World Politics, Washington DC. Dr. Bailey was a senior staff member of the National Security Council during the Reagan administration and of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence during the George W. Bush administration.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 9, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021