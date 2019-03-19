Third building worker in three days killed at Harish

A construction worker was killed this morning in a fall at a building site in Sapir Street in Harish. The worker is a Moldovan citizen aged 35. He was badly injured in the fall, and despite attempts to revive him, was pronounced dead.

Nirel Ayish, a medic with medical emergency organization United Hatzalah of Israel said, "With other medics we carried out resuscitation procedures on the worker who fell from a roof at a building site and suffered from multiple injuries. Unfortunately he was pronounced dead because of the nature of the severe injuries he sustained." Israel Police said an investigation had been opened.

On Sunday, two workers who fell from collapsing scaffolding were killed at Harish: Amin Nasser Basul and Daman Jul Tatur, both 25 from the village of Reineh, where a day of mourning was declared yesterday.

This incident brings the number of people killed on construction sites in Israel so far this year to ten. Last year, there were 41 fatalities at building sites in Israel.

Harish, near Haifa, is undergoing rapid planned expansion.

Dr. Hadas Tagari, founder of the coalition against construction site accidents, said that the coalition had been warning for months, after it had become clear that implementation of the regulations authorizing safety inspectors to impose fines for safety violations had utterly failed, that deterrent sanctions for safety violations were urgently needed.

"Safety orders for safety violations and cease work orders are issued for isolated days, and the companies are allowed to resume work after a few days, even when they have committed severe and repeated safety violations, and even when these have caused a fatal accident."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 19, 2019

