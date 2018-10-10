Thoma Bravo buys cybersecurity co Imperva for $2.1b

US private equity company Thoma Bravo is acquiring cybersecurity company Imperva (Nasdaq: IMPV) for $2.1 billion, a 30% premium on its share price. Based in Redwood Shores, California, Imperva was founded by three Israelis Shlomo Kramer, Mickey Boodaei and Amichai Shulman. Although most of its operations are in the US, Imperva has an estimated 500 employees in its offices in Tel Aviv and Rehovot.

Thoma Bravo plans taking Imperva private.

Imperva president and CEO Chris Hylen said, “Thoma Bravo has an excellent track record of supporting and adding value to leading cybersecurity companies, and we are delighted to bring on a partner with their caliber of strategic expertise. This transaction will provide immediate and substantial value to Imperva stockholders. The company will have greater flexibility to focus on executing our long-term strategy. We are excited to begin our partnership with Thoma Bravo.”

