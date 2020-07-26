Thousand's protest against Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Thousands of people gathered in Jerusalem's Paris Square near the prime minister's residence in Balfour Street last night, in a demonstration against the government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent Saturday at his house in Caesarea, and hundreds of demonstrators turned up there as well, carrying placards denouncing corruption and protesting against Netanyahu, who has been indicted on corruption charges, continuing to serve as prime minister.

Another demonstration took place in Charles Clore Park in Tel Aviv, with participants protesting against the economic situation in the country.

The demonstration near Balfour Street was the fifth in the past two weeks. On Thursday evening, about 4,000 demonstrated against the prime minister, opposite a counter-demonstration of about 200 of his supporters.

Demonstrations also continued on bridges in Israel. According to the organizers, thousands of people turned up at about 250 bridges, for the fifth successive week. The Black Flag movement is behind these demonstrations.

In a television interview, Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana characterized the demonstrators as leftists and anarchists.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 26, 2020

